The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has directed the President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Punjab, Rana Sanaullah to furnish details about his household expenses during his scheduled appearance in assets beyond means case. The anti-corruption watchdog has summoned the PML-N leader on March 6.
He has been instructed to apprise the bureau on the amount he paid under the head of house rent over a period of five years or three years at the very least, utility bills, and salaries to domestic servants, clothes and average kitchen expenses.
NAB wants Sana to disclose expenses
