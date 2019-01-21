NAB transfers fake accounts case to its Rawalpindi bureau

Islamabad

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Javed Iqbal on Monday decided to transfer fake accounts case against Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah to the Bureau’s office in Rawalpindi.

Thereby, references pertaining to the case will be lodged in the accountability courts in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

According to sources, NAB Rawalpindi’s Director General Irfan Naeem Mangi, who was a member of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed to probe into Panama Papers leak case against former premier Nawaz Sharif, will be conducting investigations into the case.

The bureau will lodge reference against Zardari, his sister Talpur, Murad, real estate tycoon Malik Riaz and other influential people after investigations are concluded.

The JIT in its report has accused 172 people of having fake bank accounts and indulging in money laundering, following which their names were placed on the Exit Control List (ECL). However, Bilawal and Murad Ali Shah’s names have been removed from the no-fly list after the Supreme Court orders.

According to the Supreme Court’s order, over 170 accused including Asif Zardari, Faryal Talpur and Malik Riaz will continue to remain on the ECL.

The money laundering case against Zardari

Earlier on December 24, the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), formed on the apex court’s orders to probe into the alleged money-laundering case, presented its 128-page final report to the court which included recommendations for filing 16 NAB references.

The report had mentioned that 29 fake accounts were identified by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) which laundered Rs42 billion, however, the team further discovered 11,500 bank accounts of 924 account holders, 59 Suspicious Transaction Reports (STRs) and 24,500 Cash Transactions Reports (CTRs).

All of these details were scrutinized, besides the loan profile of 924 individuals.

The report further stated that the fake accounts were opened through the Omni Group, however the accounts had been engaged with direct transactions with the Zardari Group, Bahria Town, Sindh Government departments and certain contractors while the ultimate beneficiary of money laundering was Zardari’s family.—INP

