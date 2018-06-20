NAB to take assistance of FIA, ECP in Musharraf case

Observer Report

Islamabad

National Accountability Bureau on Tuesday decided to approach Federal Investigation Agency and Election Commission of Pakistan regarding former president Pervez Musharraf case.

According to sources, the bureau will write a letter to seek details of Musharraf’s assets. Chairman NAB Javed Iqbal has ordered to complete the case against former president in one month.

Earlier, Supreme Court had suspended its interim verdict permitting former president Pervez Musharraf to submit his nomination papers for General Elections 2018.

Musharraf’s lawyer maintained that his client intends to return to Pakistan but is unable to do so due to the present circumstances.

All Pakistan Muslim League Secretary General Dr Amjad reported previously that the return of Musharraf is facing a delay as his passport failed to restore. He will now seek another date for appearance in the Supreme Court.

CJP Saqib Nisar had said that the apex court was not bound to accept Musharraf’s condition regarding guarantee for his return, as the court has already granted him protection by letting him to practice politics in Pakistan without any fear.

He said that if Musharraf is a commando, he should come to Pakistan instead of mis-committing like politicians. Didn’t you get afraid when you took over the country, he asked.

If Musharraf has ‘tremor’ disorder then how will he participate in general elections 2018, he asked.