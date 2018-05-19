NAB to probe corruption in Mineral, Education, Excise Deptts

Peshawar

The Regional Board Meeting (RBM) of National Accountability Bureau Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Friday chaired by Director General NAB (KP) Farmanullah Khan authorized against officials of Minral, Education and Excise departments in KP on charges of corruption and corrupt practices.

The meeting was attended by Directors, Deputy Prosecutor General (DPGA), Case Officers, and other concerned officers. Several important decisions were taken in the Regional Board Meeting.

The Board authorized inquiry against officials of PEDO and others regarding corruption and misuse of authority. The subjects are alleged to have entered into an agreement with a Joint Venture in gross violation of laws. Further, the said firms were not registered with PEC and did not have the required technical experience to undertake the project.

Another inquiry was authorized against officials of Mineral Department, Karak and others regarding illegal mining. The subjects are alleged to have facilitated illegal mining in Umar Din Kalay which was auctioned at Rs. 15.2 million but the lease holder did not deposit any installment while illegal mining was carried out.

The board authorized inquiry against officials of Education Deptt Peshawar and others regarding misuse of authority. The subjects are alleged to have secured land for school in Hazar Khawani Peshawar on the promise to give jobs to land owners in gross violation of laws.

It is pertinent to mention here that the said issue was referred to NAB (KP) by Peshawar High Court (PHC).

The board upgraded inquiry into investigation against officials of Regional Tax Office Peshawar and others regarding misappropriation of taxes. During the inquiry it was revealed that officials of RTO Peshawar in connivance with others incurred loss of millions of rupees to the national exchequer through fake, fabricated and bogus bank receipts against each tax payment.

Besides these, the board approved filling of reference against Muhammad Miraj, Sub-inspector Excise & Taxation Deptt Peshawar regarding accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income worth million rupees.

Another reference was approved against Akbar Khan and others regarding cheating public at large and embezzlement of public money worth million rupees. DG NAB (KP) vowed that as per directions of Justice (R) Javed Iqbal Chairman NAB, the bureau was determined to do across the board accountability on the basis of solid evidence as per law.—APP