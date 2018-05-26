NAB to probe against KP heath deptt, KPPSC

Peshawar

The Regional Board Meeting (RBM) of National Accountability Bureau Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (NAB–KP) Friday authorized inquiry against provincial health department, KP public service commission and Mineral departments over charges of corruption. The board meeting chaired by Director General NAB–KP Farmanullah Khan authorized inquiry against officials of Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and others regarding misuse of authority.

The subjects are alleged to have made illegal appointment of Hospital Director of Mardan Medical Complex in gross violation of prevailing rules. Similarly, another inquiry was authorized against officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission regarding corruption in recruitment exams. The subjects are alleged to have failed to exercise of powers to conceal recruitment exam for 40 posts of TMA despite the findings of internal inquiry.

The board authorized inquiry against officials of Minerals Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and others regarding corruption and corrupt practices. The subjects are alleged to have awarded mining contract to private persons in violation of laws without open competition. Another inquiry was authorized against officers and officials of GDA for misuse of authority in illegal extension of expired lease of plots in gross violation of laws.

Besides these, the board approved filling of reference against officials of Pakistan Custom Department (KP), M/s FAS Tube Mills, M/s Paramount Steel Traders and others regarding corruption and misuse of authority. The beneficiary accused persons in league with concerned customs officials dishonestly and fraudulently derived undue benefit from public exchequer, in the form of duties and taxes exemption granted under DTRE Regime worth millions by making fake export claims at Customs Station Torkham.—APP