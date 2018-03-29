NAB to investigate govt officials, departments

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The National Accountability Bureau has launched investigations and enquiries against various government officials and officers for embezzling funds, involvement in illegal appointments and misuse of authority.

The decisions were made during an executive board’s meeting chaired by NAB Chairperson Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Wednesday.

A press statement after the meeting revealed that NAB will begin investigating Azeem Iqbal Siddiqui, former managing director SSGCL, Shahid Aziz Siddiqui, former chairman finance committee, Malik Usman Hassan, general manager finance, and others for misappropriation of funds. The suspects have been alleged to misuse their authority and cause of a loss of Rs1.174 billion to the national treasury.

Moreover, Pir Sibghatullah Shah Rashidi and officers of Board of Revenue Korangi, Karachi, have also come under the radar of NAB for involvement in illegal allotment of government land to private buyers. The illegal allotment has caused a loss of Rs212 million to the national exchequer. A probe will be launched against former AIG Balochistan Abdul Qadeer Bhatti for possessing more assets than his income.

The ex-members of Capital Development Authority such as Brig (retd) Asad Munir, Khalid Mehmood Mirza and Zia-ul-Rehman Tur will be investigated for misuse of authority.

Other than that a probe has been launched against Sindh government’s Local Government Department and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Communications and Works Department.