NAB to hold open court on May 31

Peshawar

National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will hold an open court on Thursday (May 31) to listen and receive the people’s complaints about corruption.

The open forum is being held at the regional office adjacent to PDA Complex Phase V Hayatabad from 12am to 2pm on the directives of NAB chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal.

According to a statement issued on Monday, NAB KP, Director General Farmanullah Khanwould hear the complaints during the open court to be attended by members of the NAB complaint scrutiny committee.

The people have been asked to bring written complaints along with National Identity Cards and proof to office about embezzlement of funds, fraud, bribery and irregularities in plot allotments.

The open court will be held as part of efforts to eradicate corruption and discourage misappropriation, maladministration and misuse of power.

The complaints regarding corruption will be processed urgently and transparently.