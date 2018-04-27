NAB to file its investigation report in PAC on May 08

One Constitution Avenue

Staff Reporter

Meeting of sub-committee 4 of Public Accounts committee held today to discuss issues related to CDA including the matter of one constitution avenue. Meeting was chaired by Member National assembly, Mian Abdul Manan while officials from CDA , NAB and FIA were also present in the meeting. On follow up regarding the matter of investigation on one constitution avenue building, NAB told the PAC sub-committee that NAB has discussed the timeline for submission of report in PAC with chairman NAB Justice (r) Javed Iqbal and he is agreed to finalize report in first week of May. On the reply from NAB, PAC sub-committee asked NAB to submit final investigation report May 08 as they need to finalize the matter by 15th May 2018.

On the other hand, FIA has informed the National Assembly’s panel on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource that the One Constitution Avenue project in Islamabad is fair a and corruption free. The standing committee of national assembly on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource recommended that the chief justice of Pakistan and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman to safeguard the interests of innocent people.