NAB to continue pursuing corrupt untouchables

Staff Reporter

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal on Wednesday said the Bureau, committed to curbing corruption across-the-board, has taken action against those influential persons during last few months who considered themselves as “untouchable.” He was addressing a seminar entitled ‘Our Faith Corruption Free Pakistan’ arranged here by Faisal Masjid campus of International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) in connection with commemoration of anti-corruption week. The chairman said the Bureau started investigations, inquiries and even filed references against corrupt powerful persons and it would continue pursuing such corrupts as per law.

The NAB chairman said corruption was root cause of every evil and it has become one of the greatest challenges of modern era.

“Some have called the corruption as ‘Deemak’ but in our society it has become a cancer and only treatment of this menace is surgery,” he said, adding that the Bureau and other anti-corruption agencies were working hard to curb corruption through various designed strategies.

He was of the view that economy and social development of Pakistan has suffered immensely from detrimental effects of corruption.

Justice Javed Iqbal said it was very pride that Pakistan is considered as role model for SAARC countries in eradication of corruption due to NAB efforts as Pakistan is the only country whose Corruption Perception Index (CPI) according to Transparency International Report has been decreased from 175 to 116.

