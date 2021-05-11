NAB to challenge Shahbaz’s bail in SC

Amraiz Khan Lahore

National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore has decided to approach the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) to challenge the Lahore High Court (LHC) three-member bench’s verdict issued in respect of granting bail to accused Shahbaz Sharif in a case of allegedly accumulating assets beyond known sources of income and alleged money laundering.

The decision has finally been taken after the LHC has issued a detailed verdict of the said accused bail.

The NAB’s Prosecution Team has initiated to prepare an appeal, as per law, keeping in view the over-sighted or ignored facts by three member bench being presented in a Corruption Reference No. (22/2020) filed against accused Shahbaz Sharif in Accountability Court, Lahore.

NAB has clarified that the Bureau is a National Institution which performs its duties under lawful parameters purely in the good faith and interest of nation and the country, as well, by setting aside any kind of pressure and pressings.

Chairman NAB, Justice Javed Iqbal has issued clear instructions that every Inquiry or Investigation should be concluded within designated time period and References be filed in Accountability Courts based on solid evidence, so the corrupt elements may be penalized and punished, as per law.

On the other hand, NAB recommended to put the names of Shahbaz Sharif, the main accused in the money laundering reference and all the other co-accused in the ECL. An important post in this regard also came to light. Sent to NAB Headquarters.