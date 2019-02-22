NAB to boost security of Rawalpindi office

Rawalpindi

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday decided to beef up security of its Rawalpindi office as it is investigating some big cases.

According to details, the accountability watchdog has written to the inspector general of Islamabad police to review security of the NAB Rawalpindi office. It has asked the IG Islamabad to post Rangers and police at the office for security purpose.

NAB Rawalpindi is investigating different top cases of the country including liquefied natural gas (LNG) scam case against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, money laundering and other crucial cases.

Last year in June, the Ministry of Interior had directed his department to step up the security of the NAB Headquarters in Islamabad after terrorism threat.

Following the statement of the chief of the accountability bureau, Justice (Retd.) Javed Iqbal had said that some elements had threatened to blow up the anti-graft authority’s Islamabad headquarters, the then interim interior minister had instructed to provide foolproof security to the NAB’s headquarters. Police commandos had been tasked to provide security to the NAB headquarters, according to the instructions. The accountability watchdog had on Tuesday recorded statement of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in LNG scam case.—INP

