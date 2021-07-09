NAB to approach SC over bails granted to Ahsan, Kh Asif

Amraiz Khan Lahore

The National Accountability Bureau on Thursday announced that it will approach the Supreme Court against the bails granted to PML-N leaders Ahsan Iqbal and Khawaja Asif by the country’s high courts.

A statement issued by NAB said that in Ahsan Iqbal’s case the bureau will also approach the accountability court to hold daily hearings of the former interior minister’s case.

“NAB had filed a reference against Ahsan Iqbal in the honourable accountability being heard.

[Now] NAB has decided to file an application asking the court to hold daily hearings of the case under Section 16-A of NAB Ordinance,” said the statement.

The statement also said that NAB will approach the Supreme Court over Ahsan Iqbal and Khawaja Asif’s bail, that was approved by the Islamabad and Lahore High Courts, respectively.

On Wednesday, the Islamabad High Court issued a detailed bail order in the Narowal Sports City Com-plex case against PML-N general secretary

and former federal minister Ahsan Iqbal.