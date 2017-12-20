NAB team returns from UK

Lahore

A two-member team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB on Tuesday returned to Lahore from United Kingdom after completing its investigation pertaining to the corruption references against the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family.

The NAB team spent around six days in London as part of their investigation. During its visit the team recorded statements of important witnesses in Avian Field Properties and other NAB references. Reportedly, the team collected crucial proofs over the ownership of apartments owned by Sharif family in London and it also checked out the assets of the two more individuals.

British agencies and departments cooperated with the team during its investigations, sources said. The team also recorded the statements of Raja Akhtar and Robert Redley. According to sources the team dug out the details of assets owned by Nawaz, his daughter Maryam, her husband Capt (r) Safdar, and his two sons Hassan and Husain. The challan of Avian Field Properties reference is expected to be filed by end this month.