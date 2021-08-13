NAB taking all measures to eradicate corruption: Chairman

Staff Reporter Lahore

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javaid Iqbal Friday said that the Bureau was taking all necessary measures to eradicate corruption from the country.

He said this during a visit to NAB Lahore offices where he was briefed by the Combined Investigation Teams about mega corruption cases. Deputy Prosecutor General Accountability and other prosecutors were also present.

The NAB officers briefed the chairman about money laundering and other cases against the Sharif family, a complaint verification against principal secretary to chief minister Tahir Khurshid, a reference against Fawad Hassan Fawad and Ahad Khan, progress on ongoing probe against former defence minister Khwaja Muhammad Asif, investigation against ex-MNA Rana Sanaullah and other important cases.

The NAB chairman directed the prosecutors to appear before the NAB courts with full preparation and play their role in concluding cases as soon as possible.

He urged the officers to produce the eyewitnesses before the court with preparation, adding that NAB prosecution wing was playing its role to provide punishment to culprits.

He said that NAB had recovered Rs 890 billion from the corrupt during four years and deposited in the national exchequer, adding that NAB did not create hurdle for the people rather provided solution to people.

He said that NAB officers did not belong to any party, but they belong to the state of Pakistan, adding that NAB officers should conclude all complaints, inquiries, investigations as soon as possible.