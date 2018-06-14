NAB takes notice of illegal housing societies in Lahore

Staff Reporter

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) DG Lahore Shahzad Saleem has taken cognizance over existence of hundreds of illegal Housing Societies in Lahore and its adjoining areas.

In this purview, NAB Lahore arrested three main accused involved in Public Health Engineering Cooperative Housing Society Case. The accused are known as former president Dr Muhammad Shafiq, ex-secretary general Muhammad Aslam and ex- office clerk Sheikh Rashid Mehmood.

The accused were allegedly involved in Commission of Scheduled Offence of corruption and corrupt practices by cheating public at large and financial embezzlements being committed by them.

According to details, all the accused made illegal allotments without proper approval from Management Committee’s annual general meeting of Registrar Cooperatives. The accused persons are also involved in misappropriation of funds of Society and gaining pecuniary advantages from illegal deeds.

The Physical Remand of all three accused has been taken of not less than 15 days by producing them before an accountability court.