NAB takes notice of irregularities in Gwadar land allotment

ISLAMABAD : Chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Saturday took notice of irregularities revealed in land allotment in Gwadar Industrial Estate Development Authority (GIEDA).

The GIEDA is an autonomous body formed by the provincial government to develop and manage Gwadar Industrial Estate.

According to a notification dated December 30, NAB chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has taken notice of irregularities disclosed on an extensive scale in allotment of industrial and commercial plots in GIEDA, which resulted in losses running into millions of rupees to the national exchequer.

The GIEDA put the development of Balochistan on stake; instead of being an industrial development authority it turned into an estate agency, reads the notification.

The authority, instead of allotting plots to genuine investors, distributed the land to relatives and other preferred buyers, the notification adds.

Earlier in August, NAB Balochistan chapter launched an inquiry into an alleged multi-billion scam featuring illegal land allotment in Gwadar, after reports of private individuals being allotted 3,167 acres of state land worth Rs 70 billion in the port city.

During the initial inquiry, it was revealed that certain individuals, in connivance with influential people and revenue authorities, were transferred about 12,000 acres of land. After the scam was exposed, however, the land was restored in favour of the government.

Orignally published by NNI