NAB takes notice of corruption in Quetta Metropolitan Corporation

ISLAMABAD :Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (Rtd) Javed Iqbal on Friday took notice of the corruption of thousands of millions in Quetta Metropolitan Corporation. The officials of the Quetta Metropolitan Corporation violated the rules and regulations while leasing the land illegally and made illegal constructions which caused loss to the national kitty, a news release said on Friday. Chairman NAB has directed the Director General (DG) NAB Balauchistan to investigate the corruption and embezzlements in the corporation.

Orignally published by APP