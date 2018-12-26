NAB takes every step within ambit of law

Peshawar

Chairman, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal has said that they are taking every step within the ambit law for the abolition of corruption from the country. He expressed these views during his visit to NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Wednesday. On this occasion, the Director General (DG) NAB KP briefed him regarding mega corruption scandals.

The Chairman, NAB said that they have zero-tolerance against corruption and added that taking mega corruption white-collar cases to logical end is the top priority of the bureau. He said that the bureau has taken out mega corruption cases from the cupboards and files and had registered 440 references of corruption during the current year.

He said that though an organized propaganda is being carried out against the NAB, but it believes in competing it on the basis of its performance.—APP

