NAB swings in to action against FATA secretariat, EOBI

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has approved inquiries against the corrupt officials of the Employees Old-age Benefit Institution (EOBI) as well as the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) secretariat.

The decision to this effect was taken at a Regional Board Meeting (RBM) of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that held here Friday with Director General (DG) Farmanullah Khan in the chair.

The meeting was attended by Directors, Deputy Prosecutor General (DPGA), Case Officers, and other concerned officers. Several important decisions were taken in the Regional Board Meeting.

The board authorized the inquiry against officers and officials of EOBI and others regarding corruption and misuse of authority.

The subjects are alleged to have misused their authority by not giving pensions to deserving employees. It is further alleged that pensions were disbursed to unregistered and fake employees.

Furthermore, irregularities in the process of registration are also evident. The board upgraded two inquiries into investigations against employees of FATA Secretariat and others regarding corruption & corrupt practices.