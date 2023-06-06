NAB summons Usman Buzdar for 10th time in assets beyond means case

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore on Monday summoned former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar for the 10th time today in the assets beyond means case.

It is to be noted here that Usman Buzdar has appeared only two times despite repeated summons for inquiry into the case by the NAB. The NAB notices were sent to the Lahore and DG Khan residence of Usman Buzdar.

Usman Buzdar has been using delaying tactics in the NAB investigation, it has been learnt.

The NAB has been carrying out investigation against Usman Buzdar for creating assets worth more than Rs9 billion.

Usman Buzdar has not yet provided complete details on the asset declaration proforma to the NAB, which the NAB team is concerned about. The NAB Lahore has also sought the details of all the projects of Usman Buzdar’s era from the C&W Department by June 5, 2023.

In case of non-cooperation by Usman Buzdar, a disciplinary action is also being considered.

The NAB had last summoned Usman Buzdar on May 30, but he did not appear due to illness.