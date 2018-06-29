NAB summons Shehbaz Sharif in Punjab Power Company case

LAHORE : National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday summoned former Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on July 5 in Punjab Power Company case.

In the summon issued to Sharif, NAB has asked him to bring all the record of the company.

He will also appear before NAB in Saaf pani case on the same date.

During Sharif’s era, NAB has sent a notice to him comprising of 17 points that bear the details of accusations against him.

According to the letter, NAB had maintained that Shehbaz Sharif had no right to establish Saaf Pani Company without a permanent solution to the provision of clean water.

Moreover, an experienced mechanism in the form of Punjab Health Engineering Department was present with the provincial government.

The letter went on to say that the government ordered to set up the company with no project study and recommendations and ignored other options and possibilities to provide clean water.