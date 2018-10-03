NAB summons Shehbaz in Saaf Pani scandal on Oct 5

LAHORE : National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday summoned Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif on Oct-5 in Saaf Pani Company scandal.

According to the sources, anti-graft watchdog believe mega-corruption as then Punjab govt spent whopping Rs4 billion on the project but failed to produce even one drop of clean water.

The former Punjab chief minister has already appeared before NAB and submitted reply in this regard.

On Sept 8, a multi-story shopping mall owned by Shebaz Sharif’s son-in-law Ali Imran had mysteriously caught fire killing one while injuring two others.

Office of Ali Trading Company was located on the same floor where blaze erupted. The record of agreement of Punjab Saaf Pani Company was also stashed on the same floor.

Thus far, Ali Imran—who is facing anti-graft proceedings—hasn’t yet produced record of Punjab Saaf Pani Company and Punjab Power Development Company before National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

