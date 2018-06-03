NAB summons Shehbaz in Saaf Pani Company case

LAHORE : The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore on Sunday summoned Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to appear on Monday for questioning in connection with a probe into alleged financial wrongdoings in the Saaf Pani Company (Clean Water).

The PML-N president has been served summons to turn up tomorrow along record of the company, especially details about the salaries and perks of its employees.

His son Hamza Shehbaz, former provincial finance minister Ayesha Ghaus Pasha and former MPA Waheed Gul had also been summoned by the anti-graft watchdog in this case.

Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Saeed had earlier conceded before the Supreme Court that a single drop of water couldn’t be made available to the people of the province despite the government having spent Rs4 billion on the Saaf Pani Project.

The chief secretary told the judges that so far Rs4 billion had been spent on Punjab Saaf Pani Company (PSPC), set up with an aim to ensure supply of potable water to the people, but not a single drop of water could be supplied.

Justice Nisar expressed displeasure over the authorities, saying so much money was squandered on advertisement campaign, but the project couldn’t be completed.

He reiterated that everyone will be held to account and that he will ensure every single penny of public money is returned to the national exchequer.