NAB summons Shahbaz

Staff Reporter Rawalpindi

The National Accountability Bureau has summoned Pakistan Muslim League-N president and Opposition Leader in NA, Shehbaz Sharif in the Rawalpindi Metro Bus contract scandal.

The PML-N president has been asked to appear before the NAB on August 24.

According to the NAB, the contract of Rawalpindi Metro was awarded to the brother of PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal, in which PPRA rules were neglected.

The contractor Mustafa Kamal has also been summoned by the NAB on the same date. It has been learnt that the contract was given to Kamal on the directions of Shehbaz Sharif as the then Punjab chief minister.

The NAB during scrutiny of the record found that the file of the project in which it was only mentioned that the contract should be given to Ahsan Iqbal’s brother on the directions of Shehbaz Sharif.

It is to be noted that the PML-N president was earlier asked to appear before the NAB in the same inquiry, but he did not show up.

Now the summons has been sent to Shehbaz Sharif’s Model Town residence through the CCPO Lahore to ensure his appearance on August 24 to record his statement.