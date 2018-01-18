NAB summons Shahbaz in Ashiana Housing Scheme inquiry

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The National Accountability Bureau Lahore has summoned Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif with regard to an inquiry into Ashiana-e-Iqbal housing scheme, according to a spokesman for the anti-graft body.

The Punjab chief minister is called upon to appear before a combined investigation team at the NAB complex in Lahore on January 22, read a notification.

NAB Lahore has been conducting an inquiry against management/officials of Punjab Land Development Company, Lahore Casa Developers, Lahore Development Authority and others, it said.

The notification said that the prima facie Shahbaz Sharif, being the Punjab chief minister, ordered “cancellation of award of contract of Ashiana-e-Iqbal to successful bidder M/s Ch Latif and Sons, leading to award of contract to M/s Lahore Casa Developers (J.V), a proxy of M/s Paragon City (Pvt) Limited, which resulted into loss of Rs192,000 million approximately.”

Punjab government spokesperson told that they have received no information regarding the summon. He stated that they are yet to receive any such notification.

According to updates, NAB summoned the Punjab CM to investigate the companies’ scandal that surfaced last year and involved 56 companies from Punjab and caused alleged corruption of Rs 80 billion.