NAB summons Shahbaz again

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Monday skipped an inquiry of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) pertaining to the Punjab Saaf Pani Company (PSPC) scam and instead, sent a representative who submitted written answers to the bureau’s questions.

The NAB in November last year had launched a thorough probe into alleged corruption in the 56 public-sector companies formed by the Shahbaz Sharif administration in Punjab. These companies are accused of certain irregularities, recruitment in violation of procurement rules and merit, nepotism, and non-completion of various projects in time.