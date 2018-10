Islamabad

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday summoned Salman Shahbaz, son of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s (PML-N) president Shahbaz Sharif, over disproportionate assets.

Sources said that irregularities had been noticed in the bank accounts of Salman Shahbaz.

NAB has instructed Salman to appear on Oct 10.—INP

