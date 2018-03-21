NAB summons Saad Rafique, his brother

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique in a case pertaining to Paragon City project.

Khawaja Saad Rafique has been asked to appear on March 22, whereas, Khawaja Salman Rafique has been summoned on March 26. The accountability watchdog will question them regarding Ashiana Housing Scheme and Paragon City project.

Earlier, former Director General (DG) of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Ahad Cheema, Chief Executive of Bismillah Engineering Services Shahid Shafiq among four appeared in accountability court in Ashiana Housing Scheme scandal. Chief Engineer LDA Asrar Saeed, Bilal, two officers of Punjab Land Development Company (PLDC) Imtiaz Haider and Arif Majeed Butt were also presented before the court.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) investigation officer, during his arguments, stated that Ahad Cheema did fraud and used his authority illegally in Ashiana Housing Scheme. He added that Shahid Shafique received contract of the mentioned scheme through fake documents. Other accused were also involved in irregularities, he told. NAB had also approved fresh investigation into ‘assets beyond means’ of Ahad Cheema for which a team was also formed to probe Ahad Cheema’s assets.

Cheema was arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from MM Alam Road in Lahore over corruption allegations regarding taking 32 kanal land as a bribe. The action was taken after he failed to appear before the NAB despite several summons.