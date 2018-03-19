NAB summons PTI leader in Kh Asif money laundering case

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The National Accountability Bureau has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Usman Dar to record his statement in the recently opened investigation against Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif.

According to a news channel on Sunday, NAB has sent a letter to Dar, a complainant in the case, asking for documented evidence supporting PTI’s claims against the foreign minister alleged money laundering.

In the letter, it stated that the authority took action and began its investigation against Asif after taking notice of PTI’s complaint. It further stated that the bureau has looked into the matter in great detail.

PTI’s Dar has been asked to visit the investigation wing of NAB at the authority’s office in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, and meet the NAB officials to discuss the matter while also present documents such as the foreign minister’s foreign bank accounts.

Earlier this month, NAB chairperson Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal announced the authority has initiated formal proceedings against Asif after taking notice of PTI leader’s letter, in which he was accused of financial wrongdoing and money laundering.

Dar had claimed he had evidence related to Asif and family’s foreign bank accounts, and that he would submit the information if the bureau calls him.

“I have all the evidence related to Asif and his family’s foreign accounts and money laundering to the tune of several millions [rupees],” he had claimed.