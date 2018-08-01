NAB summons PML-N’s Amir Muqam on August 2

PESHAWAR : The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Amir Muqam for the third time onAugust 2 in connection with corruption charges against him.

An investigation is being carried out against the PML-N leader for owning assets beyond his known means of income. Last month, Muqam sought more time to appear before the anti-corruption watchdog citing his engagements with the electoral campaign.

Amir Muqam, who is the president of PML-N’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chapter, is accused by the bureau of purchasing properties in Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar, in addition to buying agricultural land in Swat, Shangla, and Peshawar districts.

NAB had initiated the inquiry against Muqam in April this year, since then he had been summoned twice by the bureau, however, he did not appear before the accountability bureau on both occasions.

Muqam has previously served as advisor to the prime minister. He was defeated in recently held general elections 2018 in NA-2 Swat.

The anti-graft body has been actively cracking down against corruption across Pakistan and has arrested a number of notables allegedly involved in various cases of embezzlement.

