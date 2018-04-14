NAB summons Nawaz over ‘misuse of authority’

LAHORE : The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on April 21 in connection with a probe against him for allegedly misusing his authority as premier during his second tenure in 1999.

The bureau has also summoned Ali Imran, son-in-law of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on April 16 in a different case.

The PML-N supreme leader has been summoned to record his statement with regard to the probe into alleged illegal construction of a road from Adda Plot to Sundar Mull for personal use utilizing taxpayers’ money.

Imran, son-in-law of the chief minister, has been served a subpoena in connection with a probe into the Saaf Pani Company and accumulating assets beyond his sources of income.

According to NAB officials, the national exchequer had to suffer a loss of around Rs125 million because of the Sharif brothers who allegedly allowed illegal construction of the two-way road. The road was constructed for personal use at taxpayers’ money, they added.

Sharif, 67, resigned in July last year after the Supreme Court disqualified him from holding office over an undeclared source of income.

Sharif along with his sons-Hussain and Hassan – has been named in three NAB references, while his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt. Safdar have been nominated in a reference with regard to the Sharif family’s London-based Avenfield properties.

The references were filed in compliance with the Supreme Court’s July 28 verdict last year

Orignally published by INP