NAB summons Miftah Ismail for awarding illegal contracts

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The country’s anti-graft body has summoned Miftah Ismail on June 20 for awarding controversial contracts for the sale of natural gas liquids (NGL).

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on June 14 initiated an inquiry and sent a call notice to the former finance minister. He’s been summoned to explain “allegation(s) of corruption and corrupt practices by officials of the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) in awarding of natural national assets to private company Jamshoro Joint Venture Limited (JJLV).”