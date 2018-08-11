NAB summons Mian Mansha in multi-million dollar money laundering probe

ISLAMABAD : The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned business tycoon and Chairman of Muslim Commercial Bank, Mian Muhammad Mansha in an ongoing money-laundering probe,

According to media reports, the anti-graft watchdog is investigating the laundering of 95 million British Pounds and the purchase of an expensive hotel in the United Kingdom, for which Mansha has been asked to appear before the bureau on August 17.

Although the accountability watchdog has summoned notable businessmen and politicians in recent months, Mian Mansha did not come under the radar of the bureau.

The investigations have been launched against the influential figure on a request forwarded by the chairman of Pakistan Workers Party.

