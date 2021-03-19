NAB summons Maryam on 26th

After the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday also summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-president Maryam Nawaz in the illegal land transfer case on March 26.

According to the NAB Lahore spokesperson, the anti-corruption watchdog has summoned the PML-N leader for investigation of the alleged illegal transfer of 1500-kanal land in her name in Jati Umrah.

The spokesperson told that Sharif family is accused of illegally acquiring over 3000 kanals of land in 2013 and of changing the Lahore Master Plan in 2015 with the help of the then DCO Noorul Amin Mengal and LDA DG Ahad Khan Cheema.—INP