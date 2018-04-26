NAB summons KP CM

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

National Accountability Bureau has summoned Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pervez Khattak over the misuse of provincial government’s helicopter.

The Bureau has directed its KP-wing to launch an inquiry into the reports about the private use of two helicopters to facilitate Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan.

A five-member investigation committee headed by NAB director Naveed Akhtar has also prepared a questionnaire for Khattak to probe him in the case.

Earlier, Imran Khan was accused of using MI 17 helicopter for visits to Kohat, Peshawar, Mardan, Battagram, Dir and Kamrat for 22 hours and Ecureuil helicopter for flying off to Peshawar, Kohat, Abbottabad, Haripur, Chitral, Swat and Nowshera by paying only Rs28,000 per hour.