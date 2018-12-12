NAB summons KP CM in Malam Jabba scam

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday summoned Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Mehmood Khan, on December, 17 in a case pertaining to the alleged misappropriation in leasing of Malam Jabba’s land.

According to spokesman of the NAB, the incumbent CM Mehmood Khan has been summoned to appear before the anti-graft body to record his statement as minister of tourism in the Pervez Khattak led previous KP government into the scandal over his alleged involvement in the lease of land at Malam Jabba the picturesque skiing resort of the province.

While the Defense Minister Pervez Khattak has already appeared before the NAB in Malam Jabba’s land leasing case, the Senior Minister KP Atif Khan and Senator Mohsin have also been served notices by the NAB authorities to appear before it on December 14 in the same case.

Malam Jabba scandal deals with an alleged illegal lease of 275 acres of Forest Department land in Malam Jabba that surfaced in the previous government.

Some Political figures and bureaucrats are alleged to have connived to lease out Forests Department’s protected land to a private company, for 33 years lease against the rules and regulations, for construction of Chairlift and skiing resort.

The matter was also taken up by former chairman of the Ehtesab Commission, General (retd) Hamid Khan in April 2015 as he had expressed his serious reservations over the agreement and asked the government to review it.

