NAB summons Khawaja Hassan on June 20 in Saaf Pani scam

LAHORE : The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday summoned Orange Line steering committee chief Khawaja Ahmad Hassan on June 20 in Punjab Saaf Pani Company (PSPC) scam.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been summoned by NAB on June 24 after he skipped the previous hearing. A representative, Amir Afzal, appeared on his behalf on June 4 and submitted written replies to the questions asked by NAB.

Many significant decisions regarding disposal of garbage were made in the supervision of Hassan.

NAB has obtained important record pertaining to Khawaja Ahmad Hassan’s alleged interference in the contracts which were allotted to favoured companies against merit.

It is worth here to mention that irregularities worth Rs56 bn in 56 companies established by Punjab government were surfaced. Since then, the anti-graft watchdog had launched a thorough probe into the financial affairs of 56 companies.

These companies have been accused of certain irregularities in recruitment violations and non-completion of various projects in time.