NAB summons Imran Khan in Toshakhana reference on March 9

ISLAMABAD – In an apparent attempt to tighten the noose around the former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned him to appear before it on March 9 in Toshakhana reference.

In the call-up notice, the country’s anti-graft watchdog mentioned an inquiry against misuse of authority, criminal breach of trust, and illegal gain in selling gifted state assets.

The former premier has been asked to appear at 2:30 pm next month. It mentioned to probe Khan about a list of gifts including Rolex watches, a cell phone and the luxury Graff watch, which the ousted premier has been accused of selling during his tenure.

The expensive watch, which the PTI chief received from the Saudi Crown Prince, garnered attention as his rivals peddled the narrative that the populist leader sold those gifts unlawfully.

PTI chief, on the other hand, admitted selling the souvenir but claimed that justified his move for paying the required value for the gift.

NAB Chief steps down

The recent development comes as Aftab Sultan tendered his resignation as the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman after reportedly being asked to do unacceptable steps.

Sultan mentioned stepping down from the role for being told to do certain things which he called unacceptable.