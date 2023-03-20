NAB summons Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana case on Mar 21

LAHORE – Pakistan’s anti-graft watchdog has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi on March 21 in connection with the Toshakhana case.

It was reported that a two-member team arrived at Khan’s residence to hand over the summon notice. Awais Niyazi received the notice and the team faced no resistance this time.

Earlier, National Accountability Bureau started a probe against former premier, and his wife, accusing them of illegally selling gifts received.

The list of gifts includes several expensive Rolex watches, an iPhone given by the chief of the Qatar Armed Forces, pair of cufflinks, and a Graff gift set containing one rare watch, and a diamond pen.

Meanwhile, a local court has suspended the non-bailable arrest warrants issued against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case that remained under the limelight.