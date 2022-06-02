NAB summons ex-Chairman WAPDA on corruption in mega projects

Amraiz Khan Lahore

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore on Thursday has summoned the former chairman of the Wapda (Water & Power Development Authority) Lt-Gen (retd) Muzammil Hussain on June 6 to appear before the Bureau in connection with the financial irregularities in mega power projects.

The NAB has summoned the former chairman of Wapda for causing billions of rupees loss to the national exchequer by slowing the pace of the projects and corruption involved in these projects during the last three years.

Muzammil has been facing allegations of Rs753 million corruption in the Tarbela-4 Extension Project.

He has been accused of forcefully wrong payments to the contractors in these projects.

The 1410 Tarbela-4 mega project has been nearing its completion but due to the slow pace, the per megawatt cost rose to 1410 (which is the highest cost).