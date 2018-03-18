NAB summons Dar to submit proofs in Asif laundering case

ISLAMABAD : The National Accountability Bureau has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader Usman Dar on Tuesday morning to submit evidences of money laundering complaint submitted from him against the foreign minister Khwaja Asif.

It is pertinent to mention here that Usman Dar submitted a complain in NAB Islamabad against foreign minister Khwaja Asif over his alleged money laundering and corruption activities.

The NAB authorities in response to the complaint wrote a letter to Usman Dar which stated that they had analyzed the complaint regarding Khwaja Asif’s alleged money laundering and corruption and demanded of the complainant to submit evidences and documentary proofs if any against the accused in NAB Rawalpindi office on Tuesday morning.

