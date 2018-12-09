NAB summons Bilawal, Zardari on Dec 13

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

The National Accountability Bureau’s Rawalpindi office on Sunday sent a notice to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, asking them to appear before the bureau on December 13.

According to NAB spokesperson Nawazish Ali Asim, the notice has been sent in pursuance of a case regarding Park Lane Estates (Pvt) Limited, a Karachi-based real estate firm.

PPP leader Farhatullah Babar told media that Bilawal’s name is among the shareholders of the company.

He said that the party chief has begun consultations with his legal team upon receiving the notice. “A team of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s lawyers will appear before NAB Rawalpindi on Dec 13,” said Bilawal’s spokesman, Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, in a statement issued later.

