NAB summons Bilawal on December 24

Islamabad

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto on December 24 in fake accounts case.

According to sources, the anti-graft watchdog summoned Bilawal Bhutto in Opal-225 – a joint venture of Zardari Group Ltd.In 2009, Bilawal Bhutto and his father, Asif Ali Zardari, became shareholders of the company.

The statement issued by Chairman PPP Spokesman, Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar confirmed that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari received a notice from the NAB.