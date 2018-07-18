NAB summons Barjees Tahir of PML-N over graft charges

ISLAMABAD : The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Barjees Tahir over embezzlement allegations in NA-135 constituency (Nankana Sahib-I and Sheikhupura).

According to the notification issued by anti-graft watchdog, Barjees Tahir, who has formerly served as minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, is accused of corruption in gas supply in NA-135 constituency that comprises Nankana Sahib and Sheikhupura.

Tahir is contesting the upcoming polls from NA-117 constituency on a PML-N ticket.

NAB has summoned Tahir on July 20.

In its recent crackdown against corruption, NAB has summoned a number of politicians and government officials in various charges related to embezzlement.

A day earlier, an accountability court of Lahore remanded, principal secretary of former two prime ministers, Fawad Hassan Fawad in National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) custody for a day.

The anti-graft watchdog apprehended the senior bureaucrat – accused in various cases – on July 5 and got 14 days remand from the accountability court.

The charges against the accused further entail causing the loss of billions of rupees to the national exchequer in various scams and burying a file of the inquiry committee.

Share on: WhatsApp