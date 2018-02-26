NAB summons Aleem Khan

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Aleem Khan on Monday in relation to a corruption probe.

According to the NAB, the PTI leader did not provide relevant documents. The anti-graft body has directed Khan to appear at its Lahore office in person.

In response to the development, Khan’s spokesman said that a lawyer of the PTI leader would appear before the NAB on Monday.

The spokesman said that the lawyer will submit all the record summoned by the NAB.