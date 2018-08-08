NAB summons Aleem Khan on Aug 10

LAHORE : The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Abdul Aleem Khan in personal capacity for allegedly owning assets beyond known income.

The accountability watchdog has directed Aleem Khan to appear before the investigation team on August 10 at 3pm. NAB officials are reportedly not satisfied with the records provided by Khan.

The PTI leader said he had provided the details of his assets to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

“I never ever made a single penny by corruption or hold a piece of land in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while serving the last government of PTI.”

Last year, NAB inititated probe into Aleem Khan’s offshore company on order of Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal after he was named in Panama Leaks in April 2016 among 435 Pakistanis.

