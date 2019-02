Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday asked former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to appear before it on Friday (February 8) in a scandal related to liquefied natural gas (LNG) contract award.

Sources privy to the development said, senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and erstwhile PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has been summoned by the accountability watchdog Rawalpindi chapter.

