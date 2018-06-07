NAB starts probing multi-million scam in MC Nawabshah

Hyderabad

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has initiated probe into the alleged multi-million misappropriation scam in Municipal Committee Nawabshah, during the years 2012 to 2014 when Nawaz Ali Domki was serving as Chief Municipal Officer.

The NAB team also called other officials, contractors and engineers of that tenure to appear with concerning record of execution of schemes and payments made, an official of Local Government department told APP on Wednesday.

It was learnt that NAB would conduct its probe into the funds incurred on development schemes during mentioned period. NAB team would also visit different sites of completed schemes and would complete its findings by June 8, 2018.—APP