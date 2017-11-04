NAB showing leniency towards Sharifs: Sharjeel

Karachi

Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) legislator Sharjeel Inam Memon on Friday said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has a sympathetic attitude towards former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Talking to journalists outside Sindh Assembly building, Memon said that the NAB officials arrested him soon after his plane landed at Benazir International Airport (BBIA) but the former premier was exempted from undergoing such a treatment.

The anti-graft body has been showing leniency towards Sharif which is beyond my understanding, Memon who is also facing NAB cases in graft allegations, remarked.

Referring to NAB chairman’s statement that anti-corruption watchdog has an even-handed policy, he claimed that he was put behind the bars even after taking a bail.

Denouncing the anti-corruption watchdog’s ‘dual standards’, Memon inquired about the criteria of putting anyone’s name on ECL.

He took a jibe at the PML-N leader for his involvement in ousting the PPP’s government. “Those who swept to power through pulling legs of a democratic government, how they could call themselves defenders of the democracy,” he questioned.—NNI