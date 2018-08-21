NAB should not malign those being probed: CJP

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar summoned National Accountability Bureau Chairperson Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal to his chamber on Monday.

During a hearing on airing the names on the media of people being inquired by NAB, the chief justice remarked the anti-graft body did not have the authority to declare someone a convict until the charges are proved.

He said the bureau should not consider every other person a thief and refrain from maligning them because if people come out clear of the charges pressed on them, their reputation would be ruined. This practice would keep foreign investors from bringing their money to Pakistan.

